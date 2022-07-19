Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Shayne Oliver's Many-Faceted Anonymous Club Is Now a Clothing Brand, Too

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club, a creative incubator comprised of the Hood By Air founder's closest collaborators, is set to launch as a clothing brand.

The collective — whose members include Ian Isiah, Thug Pop, and Santiago — has always existed at the intersection of fashion, music, fine art, and nightlife, developing everything from mix tapes to clothing collaborations.

Now, Anonymous Club is applying its many-tentacled approach to develop a standalone fashion label, which, according to Vogue, will be sold via an in-the-works Shayne Olivier e-commerce platform.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Anonymous Club, the brand, soft-launched in New York City this past weekend at Club Couture, a new party series open to the public. It was there that Oliver and his crew debuted Anonymous Club's first standalone collection, a range of playful re-engineerings of the T-shirt, hoodie, and tracksuit — concepts that likely sound familiar to fans of HBA, which relaunched in June 2020 after a three-year hiatus.

On second thought, "hiatus" is a bit of a misnomer for Oliver's brief break from the mainstream fashion system. After all, he never stopped creating — as Ebony L. Haynes wrote for Highsnobiety, "you were just not part of the gang that needed to be in the know of what was cooking (or perhaps, simmering)."

Still, 2022 has been especially busy for the creative director. In February, Anonymous Club hosted Headless: The Demonstration, a three-day residency at The Shed that concluded with the debut of Oliver's eponymous new clothing line.

Between the return of Hood By Air, Anonymous Club, the label, and Shayne Oliver, the label, the maverick designer is breathing new life into New York City's fashion scene.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 18 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
  • Alt-Running: The Rise of IYKYK Activewear Brands
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now