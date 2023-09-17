Sign up to never miss a drop
Mother of Pearl! Simone Rocha Made Some Seriously Bejeweled Crocs

Simone Rocha staged its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation during London Fashion Week, where the brand debuted an extra pretty and pearly Crocs collaboration. Highsnobiety caught the best looks yet at the forthcoming Simone Rocha x Crocs team-up backstage.

Simone Rocha's Crocs clogs were seriously dripped out, with massive pearls and other shiny jewel Jibbitz filling the ventilation holes.

The collaborative clogs receive a bluish-gray translucent upper for a mother-of-pearl finish, while other embellishments wrap the heel and traditional ankle strap.

Simone Rocha's Crocs collaboration also included a sneaker-clog hybrid featuring a sneaker-esque sole and clog fixings. The collaborative shoe also had a bungee lace system and a pull tab on the heel for slip-on appeal.

Simone Rocha's Crocs sneaker-clog hit the runway in pink and black and was also topped with glistening charms (the pink came with a bit of extra metallic silver shine).

Though we would've loved to see Simone Rocha take on the Crocs Siren heel, we're more than here for these purrrty takes, which assumably won't be releasing till the Spring 2024 season. Ugh, so far away.

With three Crocs shoes spun with Simone Rocha flair, the pair proves three is indeed the charm for a shoe collab — even more with pearly add-ons.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
