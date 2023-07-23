Clogs in the Club? Crocs' 4-Inch Heels Say Yes

Crocs keeps pushing the envelope. From its MSCHF collab to its hole-y boots, the foam footwear purveyor has expanded far beyond its Classic Clog, a style once regarded as the ultimate schlub shoe.

These days, the brand sits at the forefront of style, teaming up with the likes of Balenciaga, Bodega, and MCM. Its most recent achievement isn't a collaboration, though — it's a new version of its signature clog that's dressed-up enough for a night out on the town.

Meet the Siren Clog, a platform with a 3.6-inch heel. Available in black, off-white, and Barbie pink, the plastic slip-ons look a lot like doll shoes. You won't need Barbie's perfect arches to wear these, though — they're made of the same cushy, foot-supporting foam that Crocs is known for.

As the brand's website declares: "Siren keeps the vibe alive from sunset to sunrise."

And yes, the Siren is customizable with Jibbitz. It's a style worthy of your fanciest charms, so we recommend accessorizing wisely.

While Crocs has long sold platform styles — the Mega Crush Clog, for example — the Siren is the brand's first true high heel. Sure, there was Balenciaga x Crocs' stiletto Madame pumps, but those retail for $625. The Siren rings up at a very comfortable $74.99.

Your new favorite going-out shoe is available at Crocs' website.