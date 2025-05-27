From Birkenstock to adidas, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — adidas Originals x Wales Bonner and A$AP Rocky x PUMA — as well as a fresh addition to the Nike Air Jordan 3.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

New Balance Made in USA 1300JP

new balance

Release Date: May 29

Editor's Notes: Released only once every five years, the New Balance Made in USA 1300JP is a rare grail. And this week, it's back!

Birkenstock x Maharishi Mogami Terra Tech

Maharishi

Release Date: May 30

Editor's Notes: Trust Maharishi to turn a pair of simple, outdoorsy Birkenstocks into a military-infused technical sandal.

ASICS x Temptation Vacation GEL-DS Trainer 14

asphaltgold

Release Date: May 30

Editor's Notes: A cream base, chocolate brown details, dark green overlays... This is a wonderfully clean colorway courtesy of Australian streetwear label Temptation Vacation.

adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Karintha Sequin

naked

Release Date: 28 May

Editor's Notes: Wales Bonner just added a lot of sparkle to a never-before-seen adidas sneaker model.

A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro Gabbia Leather

puma

Release Date: May 30

Editor's Notes: A$AP Rocky brings spike and spice to the PUMA Gabbia Leather, a bold reimagining of the 1999 Mostro silhouette.

Air Jordan 3 Rare Air

nike

Release Date: May 30

Editor's Notes: Yes, the Air Jordan 3 Rare Air is littered with design errors. And yes, that is on purpose. The sneaker is inspired by imperfections found on early Jordan samples and even arrives with mismatched packaging.

