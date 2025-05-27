Let Wales Bonner Introduce You to adidas' Next Great Flat-Soled Sneaker

A new chapter is beginning in the ongoing Wales Bonner x adidas collaboration. After having worked together for five years, elevating and editing a wide array of adidas sneakers, Wales Bonner is launching a brand new adidas model.

The Wales Bonner x adidas Karintha is a new take on archival adidas sneakers. Its wavy, thin sole unit has a hint of adidas’ Tokyo model, and the T-shaped toe box is very Samba-coded, but this is an all-new design.

The Karintha’s debut comes in two completely opposite moods. The shoe’s dropping in a pared-back brown suede with perforated stripes and in a sequin-covered, shimmering metallic colorway. One design is all restraint, the other a wink of extravagance.

Rounding out the drop, there's more footwear — the recently debuted suede Superstar Hi alongside Adilette slides with a woven textured upper — and accompanying apparel from baggy three-quarter length shorts to breezy knitted tees. The full collection is set to release on May 28 with select items available via the Highsnobiety Shop.

Since its debut adidas collaboration in 2020, Wales Bonner has reimagined archival models like the Samba, SL72, and Japan, infusing them with Afro-Atlantic heritage and subtle luxury. And yes, the brand helped turn the Samba into the fashionable sneaker it is today.

The designer's unique approach of infusing the Samba with elements like crochet laces, fold-over tongues, and rich textures has resulted in some of the most hyped sneakers of recent years. Now, Grace Wales Bonner is bringing her signature touch to a never-before-seen sneaker model.