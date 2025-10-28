From Nike to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — New Balance x Auralee and adidas x Wales Bonner — as well as the debut of Palace's biggest collaboration ever.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Palace x Nike Total 90 III

Nike

Release Date: October 31

Editor's Notes: “It had to be this big and this grand and this ambitious,” Gareth Skewis, Palace's co-founder and CEO, told Highsnobiety ahead of the launch of its first Nike collaboration. “When you've got the opportunity to do something like this, you gotta go for it. There are no half measures.”

The Nike x Palace Total 90 III sneaker, an early-2000s football sneaker now sporting Palace branding, is only one small part of the collaboration. Wayne Rooney cameos, community centers, and shape-shifting skate parks are also involved in this debut link-up.

PUMA x San San Gear Mostro Cage

Puma

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: San San Gear, a Seoul-based technical fashion label, has transformed the spiky-soled PUMA Mostro into something more stealthy. The techy dark-colored shoe looks like something from a 2000s spy film.

New Balance x AURALEE CT500AL

END.

Release Date: October 31

Editor's Notes: AURALEE reimagines New Balance's classic court shoe, the CT500. And, as with all of the duo's creations, it's defined by a beautiful color palette.

Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4

Nike

Release Date: October 30

Editor's Notes: The new Nike Shox MR4 sneaker is, essentially, a high heel that doubles up as a highly cushioned sneaker. The spring-loaded pillars that give Nike Shox their bounce are dramatically raised and only placed at the back of the shoe, making for a tall stiletto-like shape.

adidas x Wales Bonner Japan

adidas

Release Date: October 31

Editor's Notes: Wales Bonner and adidas have been at it for five years, reshaping classic sneakers through elevated materials and madcap patterning. But this latest reinterpretation of the adidas Japan is on the more subdued side.

A lavender suede body, accented with deep burgundy leather detailing and ornamental stitching, makes for a quietly luxurious finish.

Diemme x Hiking Patrol Roccia

Hiking Patrol

Release Date: October 28

Editor's Notes: Italian mountaineering heritage meets a new-school Norwegian outdoor fashion brand. The fourth collaboration between Diemme and Hiking Patrol centers on the Roccia Vet boot, handcrafted in Montebelluna, northern Italy, using wool sourced from New Zealand and Great Britain. Warm and endlessly durable for any adventure, yet fabulously textured.

Simone Rocha x Crocs Trailbreak 2

Crocs

Release Date: October 30

Editor's Notes: These Crocs trail shoes come with ornamental metal details reminiscent of blooming flowers. It's an unorthodox way to dress up a trail sneaker, but it's also classic Simone Rocha.

