The Humble Crocs Clog, Literally Elevated By Simone Rocha

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
simone rocha
Back-to-back-to-back: Simone Rocha and Crocs are back together again. 

For the third time, Simone Rocha has blessed Crocs' chunky Fisherman Stomp sandal with its bejeweled glamour. Like the first two collections, this gemmed-up installment turns Crocs' chunky heeled rubber clogs into pearlized stompers, literally elevating the humble rubber mule.

shop simone rocha here

Rocha's take on the Crocs Fisherman Stomp sandal, which looks like a lifted and yassified version of a backyard cookout sandal your uncle would wear before firing up the grill, comes in Black, “Stucco” and “Electric Pink" while the Crocs Siren clog wears "Latte" and "Powder Pink.

Unusually delicate colors for Rocha, who tends to prefer darker tones for her Crocs, save for the occasional lighter hue.

In addition to pearls, Rocha's Crocs Fisherman Stomp and Siren clog are both accented with diamantes, pearlized stones, and beaded looping.

The gaudy goodness of the oversized jewels and beading, which serve as a regal interpretation of Crocs Jibbitz, send Rocha's Crocs shoes to another dimension of cool. 

The shoes made their debut during Simone Rocha's Spring/Summer 2025 collection alongside oversized tutu-esque clutches and sequin-garnished denim. The juxtaposition of perforated rubber clogs and lustrous jewels creates some fun friction but this contrast is not unique to Crocs.

In fact, the combination of hard-meets-soft is kind of Rocha’s whole thing. Her Fall/Winter 2025 collection included padded leather trenches, biker-style pearl belt chains and stuffed bunny rabbits for good measure. It's edgy, feminine and youthful all at once.

Simone Rocha, for all of her frill and whimsy, is not chasing the fleeting allure of girlcore or coquette trends. Au contraire, the brand is decidedly hardcore, as Rocha, whose brand predates the aforementioned ultra-feminine internet trends by a decade, told Highsnobiety in 2024.

simone rocha
“I feel more hardcore than girlcore,” Rocha said at the time. “Like, ‘hardcore femininity.’”

Available on Simone Rocha's website for $275, these adorned Crocs may appear of the moment now, but for Rocha, this commitment to the art of whimsy is a forever thing.

