adidas Gave the Samba the Boot

Just when you think adidas has done it all with the Samba, the classic soccer shoe gets the boot. Literally.

That's right, adidas has turned the beloved Samba into a calf-high boot, complete with its own removable shaft.

And the wildness doesn't stop there. adidas has also wrapped the new Samba sneaker (boot) in navy blue reptilian textures. The brand also threw in some buttery leather Three Stripes and interiors for a seriously luxe spin all around.

But if you're in the mood for a normal scaly Wales Bonner-style Samba, you can simply snap off the cover. And boom, you've got the low-top classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Again, the Samba has enjoyed a plethora of makeovers in the last few years, including zip-up leather styles and even crochet looks. Now, the adidas Samba enters snakeskin boot mode.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Be on the loookout for the latest cold-blooded Samba model, which is expected to release this fall on adidas' website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.