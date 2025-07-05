Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Gave the Samba the Boot

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just when you think adidas has done it all with the Samba, the classic soccer shoe gets the boot. Literally.

That's right, adidas has turned the beloved Samba into a calf-high boot, complete with its own removable shaft.

And the wildness doesn't stop there. adidas has also wrapped the new Samba sneaker (boot) in navy blue reptilian textures. The brand also threw in some buttery leather Three Stripes and interiors for a seriously luxe spin all around.

But if you're in the mood for a normal scaly Wales Bonner-style Samba, you can simply snap off the cover. And boom, you've got the low-top classic.

Again, the Samba has enjoyed a plethora of makeovers in the last few years, including zip-up leather styles and even crochet looks. Now, the adidas Samba enters snakeskin boot mode.

Be on the loookout for the latest cold-blooded Samba model, which is expected to release this fall on adidas' website.

