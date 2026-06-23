From Nike to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

Among other highlights, this week’s selection sees a bunch of cool collaborations roll in, like a triple project between Adidas x Brain Dead x Disney. Elsewhere, find a brand new version of Nike's Tabi-toed sandal sneaker, the Air Rift 2 Kenya.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Hyper Pink and Green Strike' $190 Buy at Nike

Release Date: June 24

Editor's Notes: Intrecciato weaving belongs to Bottega, but Nike has always known how to borrow a texture and make it its own. Here, this manifested in the weaving of neon colors, for a playful and vibrant reinterpretation of the braid-like style.

New Balance Made in USA 990v4

New Balance Made in USA 990v4 $185 Buy at New Balance

Release Date: June 25

Editor's Notes: There's a reason the 990 never had to chase relevance. New Balance dresses its homegrown flagship in a striking orange OG colorway, built stateside.

Nike Shox BB4

Release Date: TBA

Editor's Notes: One for the aficionados of early-2000s excess. The BB4 dropped during one of Nike Basketball's most experimental stretches, futuristic build, those chunky heel columns, a silhouette that looked like nothing else on court. But it was Vince Carter's leap in Sydney in 2000 that turned it into hoops history. Back now in White, Midnight Navy and Metallic Silver, it carries that whole era with it.

Adidas Originals x Brain Dead x Disney Predator

adidas Originals x Brain Dead x Disney Predator $200 Buy at adidas

Release Date: June 28

Editor's Notes: A loud name attached to a quiet shoe. This black colorway puts all the attitude in the billing, then asks nothing of the rest of your outfit, one for people who want the references wink, not announce themselves shouting. Pair with denim or tailored trousers and let it gel with the rest of the rotation.

Crocs Quick Trail Racer

Crocs Quick Trail Racer $110 Buy at Crocs

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: Crocs leans further into its trail-ready era with the Quick Trail Racer, blending comfort, utility, and just the right amount of oddball energy. It's the kind of shoe that shouldn't work as well as it does, and yet...

Adidas Adizero Evo SL x Bape

Adidas Adizero Evo SL x Bape $200 Buy at sns

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: You don't hand BAPE an Adizero EVO SL and expect a running sneaker this... understated. The Japanese label does what it does best and flips the script: mismatched colors, split branding, and details built to be noticed from across the room. The 3-Stripes stay and keep the running roots honest, while BAPE supplies the noise.

Nike Air Rift 2 Kenya

Nike Nike Air Rift 2 Kenya $125 Buy at Kicks Crew

Release Date: June 27

Editor's Notes: The Air Rift 2 Kenya revisits the popular split-toe silhouette, first floated in 2002. The tabi-inspired design is not surface-level, it runs through the forefoot and continues underneath the shoe, binding this pair to its predecessor structurally rather than just decoratively. Everything else, however, breaks from the blueprint's lean proportions: a fuller build and boot-like interior that trade airy freedom for a more secure, planted hold.

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