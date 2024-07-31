Snoop Dogg Is the Best-Smelling Celebrity at the Olympics

Snoop Dogg is just as obsessed with Parfums de Marly's Delina — the reigning "it" perfume of the past year — as the rest of of us.

During his jaunt to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, Snoop Dogg sat down with Vogue for a "What's In My Bag" video.

The hip-hop legend, who is serving as a special Olympics correspondent for NBC, is apparently matching his fragrance to the occasion.

"It's from Paris," Snoop says of Parfums de Marly. "I don't speak French but I read French, and this right here is some great, unisex, French cologne-slash-perfume."

Obviously, Delina can be enjoyed by anyone (gendering perfume is silly). That said, the fragrance, which debuted in 2017, has become synonymous romance and femininity. In fact, Delina seems to have reentered the zeitgeist as the olfactive equivalent of fashion's recent embrace of "girlcore."

Visually, the perfume fits right in with the TikTok aesthetic, which plays with tropes of traditional femininity — think bows, frills, and satin. In a baby pink bottle outfitted with two pink tassels, Delina looks as if it were plucked straight from Marie Antoinette's vanity.

It smells just as indulgent. Delina prominently features rose, lychee, and vanilla, notes that some would describe as soft and sweet — descriptors that are linked to traditional femininity.

Still, the scent has become a hit among people of all genders — Snoop included, a revelation that is delighting the Internet.

"He definitely seems like the kinda guy that would experiment with different scents and try things that weren't typically masculine," one Redditor commented on a post in r/Perfumes lauding Snoop's taste. "He doesn't need to fit a mold, he just likes what he likes."