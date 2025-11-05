Barbour Goes Pol-our

Even though Barbour is no stranger to the occasional collaboration, it's not often the reigning king of hunting jackets would dabble in special-edition footwear. You'd think that it'd take a very particular co-conspirator to get Barbour to stray from its outerwear turf, and the British legacy brand found it in its Canadian friends at Sorel.

Two powerhouses of the outdoor space, Sorel and Barbour, went all in on what each of them do best, for a collection that features lugged trail sneakers, two styles of stomp-tastic pairs of hiking boots, and a characteristically waxed down puffer that retails for just short of a grand.

In shades of military green and cognac brown, this is stylishly autumnal utilitarianism at its finest, blending a countryside dapperness with robust weather-defiant functionality ideal for every terrain from the Scottish Highlands to the North American Arctic.

All three shoe designs are enhanced with GORE-TEX-lined leather, and grippy Vibram soles, alongside individual attributes that are both wholly new and in reference to each Barbour's and Sorel's heritage, priced between $250 and $450.

Among them, find brassy D-ring closures, corduroy and tartan textile detailing, and orthopedically friendly footbeds.

Not only is this already the second outdoorsy juggernaut mash up since Merrell x Gramicci the other week, it's also the second major Barbour project, specifically, to launch in a matter of days, preceded by the October release of its link-up with Levi's.

Denim, mountaineering sneakers... what's next, Barbour?

