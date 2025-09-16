Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stone Island Made a Classic New Balance Sneaker Sumptuously Soft

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Stone Island
1 / 6

Stone Island has a long history of recreating stalwart classics from New Balance's sneaker range. However, with the upcoming New Balance x Stone Island 574, things get unexpectedly tactile.

Plush and velvety-appearing, the Ghost 574 is elegantly subdued, rich in sumptuous texture rather than bombastic, blocked colors, just like the Stone Island diffusion line they were inspired by.

Shop Stone Island
Coming in grey, brown, and black variations, this 574 model is titled Ghost, in reference to Stone Island's premium collection of the same name.

True to the label's roots in military gear, Stone Island's Ghost diffusion is a modern reinterpretation of the concept of camouflage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available in earthy, mineral shades of the natural world, the Ghost line covers a range of utilitarian, highest quality staples, including cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, and weather-proof cargos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As such, the 574 Ghost veers away from the pairing's previous link-up, leaning heavier on luxurious minimalism than the retro-athletic appeal of Stone Island and New Balance's Legacy 574 shoes from last year.

More so, their simplicity reminds of the Made In UK series' dad-ish 991v2 pack, or the duo's sleek Numeric skate shoes.

The newest, softest addition to New Balance and Stone Island's sneaker family drops September 23, launching on Stone Island's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After weeks of teasing from Stone Island, its ghostly New Balance sneaker emerges.

