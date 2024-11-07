Inside the Big, Beautiful, 300-Page Book of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)

Stone Island needs no introduction. And, yet, the 42-year-old Italian clothing label is a worthy subject for a 300-page Rizzoli tome that dives into its decades-long industry dominance.

In fact, Stone Island is so suitable for the premium book treatment that Rizzoli already rolled out the red carpet back in 2020 with the appropriately named Stone Island.

But Stone Island: Storia Revised & Updated is quite literally bigger and better, updating the original manuscript — described by Rizzoli as a best-seller — with a brand-new chapter about Stone Island's "famiglia," as it said in a press release.

Herein, "dedicated collectors open their archives and share their passions," reflecting Stone Island's passion for pedestaling longtime fans of the brand with its ongoing "Research" campaigns (recent ones starred Jason Statham and Liam Gallagher).

Like the original book, Stone Island's Storia is packed with massive photographs documenting four decades of fabrication excellence, some never printed anywhere else, and a handful of essays that document Stoney's rise to perma-relevance.

And, also like the original, Stone Island: Storia Revised & Updated is written by Highsnob alum Eugene Rabkin with an introduction by SI boss Carlo Rivetti and a foreword from fashion lifer Angelo Flaccavento.

The new chapter is provided by Charlie Porter, the Financial Times fashion critic who used to run a terrifically insightful blog that sadly now only be read via internet archive. Bring it back!

As the original Stone Island Rizzoli book was released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, its launch was a socially distant affair. Not so much for this round: Rivetti will be on tour at Stone Island hubs like Milan and London from November onwards, meetin' and greetin' Stone Island's many international fans.

Stone Island has had a pretty strong 2024, all things considered.

Beyond the new-old book, there's been a handful of New Balance sneakers, buzzy cultural activations, several smart collaborations, the expected celeb moments and, yes, the culture-shaking Dior team-up. Heck, even the Oasis reunion feels like an extension of Stone Island supremacy. To 40 more years!