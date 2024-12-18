Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stone Island Somehow Invents a New Type of Leather

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Stone Island’s designers have been back in the lab, developing new fabrics for the brand’s technical creations. And this time, it’s found a way of making leather more functional.

The Italian label’s newest material, titled Light Leather Organza, utilizes a super thin layer of lambskin leather and bonds it with superlight polyester organza, giving the material extra strength as well as a crunchy finish.

Debuted on its 0100002 hooded jacket, the material is manipulated into a parka taking inspiration from vintage military outerwear and motorcycling jackets.

Further techy details on the parka include heat-taped inner seams with black reflective tape, waterproof zip fastenings, and the Stone Island internal rope system to attach liners for layering. Basically, this ain’t the same as your Pop’s old leather jacket, this is a technical marvel. 

Indicating that this jacket features the finest Stone Island innovations, the parka comes with the brand’s black and white research badge on the left sleeve and a hefty price tag: $3,910, available now from Stone Island.

Whether it is turning metal into outerwear or crafting heat-reactive sweaters, we’ve become accustomed to Stone Island inventing wacky new fabrics. 

Innovation is the name of the game for Stoney and even the most time-honored fabrics, like leather, aren’t safe from the brand’s technical tinkering.

