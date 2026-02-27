Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever

Stone Island Ghost went to unprecedented lengths in making New Balance’s classic 574 sneaker a cohesive monomaterial shoe. Not content with only having the entire shoe’s upper decked out in the same fuzzy suede, Stone Island’s monochromatic sub-line is the first to bring the soft leather onto the shoe’s midsole.

This means essentially everything you see on the sneaker, except for the laces and the tonal felt Stone Island patch sitting pretty on the tongue, is the same material. The rubber on the sole slightly pokes up from beneath, but not enough to prevent this from being one soft sneaker.

It’s almost like the footwear equivalent of a crushed velvet pillow.

This is a very on-brand move for Stone Island Ghost. The high-end stoney line occupies itself exclusively with products of a single hue, dyeing the brand’s technical jackets and high-end knitwear a single military-inspired color. Not even Stone Island’s signature badge is safe, the Ghost line also giving it the monochrome treatment.

Naturally, Stone Island Ghost does the same with sneakers.

If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, it’s because Stone Island released a batch of supple suede single-hued New Balance 574s in September last year. Now they’re back for round two.

This classic elderly New Balance model is arriving in a fresh trio of Stone Island Ghost colorways, releasing on March 11 via Stone Island’s website. In accordance with the Spring/Summer 2026 Ghost collection, the palette consists of sandy beige, a deep slate blue, and stark dusty grey. And even the packaging is decked out in corresponding colors, of course.

