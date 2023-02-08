Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stone Island Expands Its Ghost Palette for SS23

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
1 / 2

Nobody likes to get ghosted. That is unless we're talking about Stone Island. If we're talking about Stone Island, then, well, what's not to love? With Spring/Summer 2023 well underway, our favorite compass-sleeved brand is back with the latest edition of Ghost.

This won't be the first time we've professed our love for Stone Island Ghost. If you're looking for an easy foot into the brand's more exciting products – something with a little more substance than a simple garment-dyed sweatshirt but not too wild on fabrication and dye treatments, then Ghost is always a winner.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Inspired by traditional military camouflage, explored to its most extreme form, seasonal Ghost line-ups are characterized by their monochromatic looks. The best part about it is that the iconic compass badge goes under the same monochromatic wash. Beautiful.

Over the years, this part of the seasonal offering has undergone many a change, adapting and evolving to both incorporate and strip away fabrications and silhouettes, slowly refining the selection to offer uniform pieces. Wardrobe essentials, some might say.

A recurring theme in FW22, and now SS23, is the introduction of new tones to Ghost.

Last year welcomed a deep grey to the mix, while this season sees the addition of "Beige" as well as the return of "Army Green."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Army Green" used to be a staple of SI Ghost Pieces, being particularly popular around 2016-17. Now, it returns to coat new silhouettes, including a range of knitwear, classic sweats, an overshirt, and a host more.

Joining the two militaristic tones is, of course, staple "Black" looks, all of which you'll find drip-feeding onto the Stone Island online store now.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Ina SeifartPearl Keychain Long Custom Green
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyClassic Fleece Hoodie Bordeaux
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
TeklaCotton Poplin Pyjamas Pants Coffee
$140.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now