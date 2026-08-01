Stone Island Does Jamaican Dancehall Concerts Now, Too

Stone Island is known for many things. It’s a great outerwear brand beloved by football hooligans and hip-hop heads alike. And it knows its way around technical fabrics like few others in the space. But would you guess it also has great taste in Jamaican culture?

No, seriously.

The one and only Stone Island has helped put on a dancehall music concert for Toronto’s annual Caribbean festival, but its headliner — iconic “Dancehall Godfather” Johnny Osbourne — is only half the story. The brand’s other big get: Cleark “Nurse” James Sr., the Jamaica-based typography artist known as Nurse Signs, who’s been the island country’s go-to sign designer for dancehall and reggae events for more than 30 years.

The concert is the work of Stone Island Sound, the music and cultural initiative launched by the Italian brand in 2020, and Toronto streetwear boutique Better Gift Shop. And while “why,” “how,” and “huh” might all feel like valid reactions, it’s all far less random than you’d think: Stone Island and Better Gift Shop released a collaborative rain jacket last year, and Better Gift Shop released a Nurse Signs T-shirt in 2020.

Think of their Caribana concert as that kind of hang where friends of friends (of friends) finally meet. It just so happens that one friend is a multinational fashion behemoth, one is a legendary streetwear shop, and two are Jamaican icons. It’s casual.

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For Better Gift Shop founder Avi Friedman, the event was a chance to give the city something it hadn’t seen before. Well, that, and to tap into his own passions for culture.

“I’m personally such a huge fan of Nurse and Jamaican sign painting, typography, and party flyers in general,” he tells Highsnobiety. “When we discussed the direction for the project with Stone Island, there was a shared appreciation. Nurse’s handcrafted approach and the authenticity of the work felt like a natural fit for a collaboration rooted in community and culture.”

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Friedman worked closely with Stone Island’s team, trading creative iterations before landing on the final design. “It was important that there was a real process behind the outcome rather than rushing to a solution. In many ways, that approach mirrored Stone Island’s own design philosophy, where experimentation, refinement, and attention to detail are all part of the journey.”

The result is a party rooted in Caribbean culture without feeling inauthentic, bringing together the legendary Osbourne with artists like Silent Addy who “reflect where the culture is today,” says Friedman.

It’s the kind of mashup that only fully clicks once you get the lore. Because really, we’re lucky to live in a world in which a streetwear shop’s founder and a heritage outerwear brand got geeked out over Jamaican sign painting and made a whole party out of it.

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