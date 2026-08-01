Vans’ Chocolate Skate Loafer Is Redefining Business Casual

Vans has been experimenting with the skate loafer for long enough that the formula is no longer a surprise. The brand has already proven it can blend its skate DNA with a more polished silhouette, but every so often, a pair comes along that reminds you why the crossover works in the first place.

Enter the Vans Skate Loafer.

Taking the familiar shape of a traditional loafer and filtering it through the brand’s skate heritage, the silhouette feels like a natural evolution rather than a forced experiment. It keeps the refined attitude of a classic loafer while bringing in the durability and attitude that made Vans a skate staple in the first place.

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The result is a sneaker that sits comfortably somewhere between the skate park and the street, polished enough to elevate a simple fit, but still carrying that unmistakable Vans edge.

Because while Vans has already shown it can make a great skate loafer, this latest version feels like a reminder of just how good the formula can be when everything clicks. It’s proof that the humble loafer still has plenty of tricks left, especially when it’s wearing a Vans sole.

The Skate Loafer is available for $85 on Vans’ website now.

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