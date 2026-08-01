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Vans’ Chocolate Skate Loafer Is Redefining Business Casual

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Vans has been experimenting with the skate loafer for long enough that the formula is no longer a surprise. The brand has already proven it can blend its skate DNA with a more polished silhouette, but every so often, a pair comes along that reminds you why the crossover works in the first place.

Enter the Vans Skate Loafer.

shop vans skate loafer

Taking the familiar shape of a traditional loafer and filtering it through the brand’s skate heritage, the silhouette feels like a natural evolution rather than a forced experiment. It keeps the refined attitude of a classic loafer while bringing in the durability and attitude that made Vans a skate staple in the first place.

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The result is a sneaker that sits comfortably somewhere between the skate park and the street, polished enough to elevate a simple fit, but still carrying that unmistakable Vans edge.

Because while Vans has already shown it can make a great skate loafer, this latest version feels like a reminder of just how good the formula can be when everything clicks. It’s proof that the humble loafer still has plenty of tricks left, especially when it’s wearing a Vans sole.

The Skate Loafer is available for $85 on Vans’ website now.

shop vans

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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