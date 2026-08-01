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Crocs Is Doubling Down on Its Dorky, Gorpy Trail Sneakers

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Crocs is having a bit of an identity crisis, and it's working.

After years of proving clogs could be cool, the brand has quietly turned its attention to sneakers. Not sneaker-adjacent clogs. Actual sneakers. The Quick Trail Racer is the strongest case yet that Crocs is ready to play in an entirely different lane.

shop crocs quick trail racer

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for missing the Crocs logo altogether. The layered upper and  trail-inspired tooling feel more like something you'd expect from a seasoned outdoor label than the company responsible for your holiday pool shoes.

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That's not to say Crocs has abandoned its roots. Underneath the rugged exterior sits the comfort-first approach that's made the brand such a phenomenon in the first place. Lightweight construction and an easy-on design ensure the Quick Trail Racer feels unmistakably Crocs, even if it doesn't immediately look like one.

The best part? It doesn't overplay the gorpcore card. Rather than screaming mountain expedition, it lands somewhere between trail runner and everyday beater, making it one of the easiest Crocs sneakers to slot into a regular rotation.

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The Clog isn't going anywhere, but the Quick Trail Racer proves Crocs has more than one trick up its sleeve.

shop crocs
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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