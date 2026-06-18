Stone Island & New Balance Make A Cool Dad Shoe Look Even Cooler

It’s not every day a sneaker collab actually gets better with each drop, but Stone Island and New Balance keep proving it’s possible.

Get a hold of the Stone Island x New Balance ABZORB 1890.

This version doesn’t just rest on what’s worked before. Sure, it’s got that signature New Balance comfort and Stone Island’s technical swagger, but the new iteration brings a different mood entirely.

From the jump, both brands double down on what makes the collab click: forward-thinking design, with one foot still planted in each label’s archives. The best of both worlds, literally no compromises.

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This isn’t your average dad shoe, nor is it another over-designed hype magnet. It’s a sneaker for people who notice the small stuff, texture, color, and subtle branding that only gets better with time.

There’s an undeniable confidence to this drop, the kind that comes from two brands that actually know what they’re doing. It’s not about chasing noise, just delivering substance. Few collabs can say the same.

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The Stone Island ABZORB 1890 in "Deep Forest" is available for $250 on New Balance's website.

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