adidas’ Technical Basketball Sneaker Keeps Spida Style in Check

With every basketball sneaker packed to the gills with technical features, it can be hard to find a playmaker that feels just as comfortable off the court as it does on it.

A new addition to the DON. series, Donovan Mitchell and adidas are once again tapping into his “Spida” persona with the latest "Lucid Lemon" colorway. Named after Mitchell’s web-slinging alter ego, the signature line continues to blend on-court performance with the personality that has made his sneakers stand out.

The new adidas DON. Issue 8 leans into a metallic silver upper, hit with flashes of neon yellow for a colorway that feels more arcade cabinet than post-up move. It’s a textile build all the way through, with a low-cut profile for a cleaner look and a regular fit that's meant to lock down plays.

Underfoot is where things get serious. Lightstrike Pro cushioning takes care of the landings, tuned for the quick cuts and vertical pop that come with actually playing basketball, not just looking like you might. adidas has been leaning on the tech across its performance line lately, and Issue 8 is proof it scales down just fine to an accessible price point.

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Refreshingly understated, the DON. Issue 8 reminds us that fashionable basketball sneakers are not reserved for the Nineties. With a clear blend of technical innovation and a timeless silhouette, this sneaker can clearly go from courtside to Canal Street with ease.

It's not the shoe you buy to make a statement on the court, and that's kind of refreshing. The DON. line has always split the difference between performance and personality, and this one tips slightly toward the former without losing its edge entirely.

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The DON. Issue 8 in "Lucid Lemon" is set to drop on adidas' website August 1

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