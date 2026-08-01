Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Technical Basketball Sneaker Keeps Spida Style in Check

Written by Hamish Harris in Sneakers

With every basketball sneaker packed to the gills with technical features, it can be hard to find a playmaker that feels just as comfortable off the court as it does on it.

A new addition to the DON. series, Donovan Mitchell and adidas are once again tapping into his “Spida” persona with the latest "Lucid Lemon" colorway. Named after Mitchell’s web-slinging alter ego, the signature line continues to blend on-court performance with the personality that has made his sneakers stand out.

Shop adidas DON Issue 8
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new adidas DON. Issue 8 leans into a metallic silver upper, hit with flashes of neon yellow for a colorway that feels more arcade cabinet than post-up move. It’s a textile build all the way through, with a low-cut profile for a cleaner look and a regular fit that's meant to lock down plays.

Underfoot is where things get serious. Lightstrike Pro cushioning takes care of the landings, tuned for the quick cuts and vertical pop that come with actually playing basketball, not just looking like you might. adidas has been leaning on the tech across its performance line lately, and Issue 8 is proof it scales down just fine to an accessible price point.

adidas
1 / 3

Refreshingly understated, the DON. Issue 8 reminds us that fashionable basketball sneakers are not reserved for the Nineties. With a clear blend of technical innovation and a timeless silhouette, this sneaker can clearly go from courtside to Canal Street with ease.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's not the shoe you buy to make a statement on the court, and that's kind of refreshing. The DON. line has always split the difference between performance and personality, and this one tips slightly toward the former without losing its edge entirely.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The DON. Issue 8 in "Lucid Lemon" is set to drop on adidas' website August 1

shop nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Hamish Harris

Hamish works as part of the Affiliate Content Team, covering all things shopping-related. Hailing from London via Glasgow, he is a media graduate new to Berlin with an eye for all things subcultures. His other interests include collecting vintage Hardcore t-shirts, ugly trainers, late-90s trip-hop, and attempting japanese cooking.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Luxe Samba Bowling Shoe Suddenly Grew Fangs
  • Thought Bad Bunny Was Done Playing With adidas' Soccer Sneaker? Think Again
  • Messi's Demure adidas Handball Joins the Dark Side
  • Argentina May Have Lost, But Messi’s adidas Spezial Brings Home the Silverware
  • New Balance Is Sneakily Becoming a Basketball Sneaker Powerhouse
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Chocolate Skate Loafer Is Redefining Business Casual
  • adidas’ Technical Basketball Sneaker Keeps Spida Style in Check
  • New Balance's Butterscotch Skate Shoe Is From the Mind of a Legend
  • ASICS’ Latest Runner Is a Reminder That Dad Shoes Still Rule
  • Japan’s Expert on Literal Workwear Is Finally Getting Loud
  • This Is the Nike Moon Shoe’s Effortlessly Cool Sister
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now