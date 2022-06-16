Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Caution! Stone Island SS22 Is Hot to Touch

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
1 / 3

Caution! Stone Island's latest Spring/Summer 2022 is hot to touch. Say hello to this season's heat-reactive outerwear pieces.

How does your streetwear calendar look in 2022? Supreme drops on Thursdays, Palace on Fridays, and a slot marked out every other week for the latest Stone Island Spring/Summer 2022 product highlight. If you've managed to carve out space for the rush of sneaker releases, fair play; if not, we've got you.

So, where are we up to so far with this season's Stoney delivery? To recount: we've had new Marina, a selection of Ghost pieces, a Shadow Project two-parter, CURPO NYLON-TC outerwear...oh, and it's celebrating its birthday. Talk about booked and busy.

Next up is what we've all been waiting for – heat-reactive pieces. Stone Island has an archive of some of the greatest heat-reactive apparel pieces ever made. A personal favorite is the Ice Knit Thermo Sensitive Yarn crew neck sweatshirt as sported by Dave in the "No Words" music video.

It's easy to see why pieces like this are so popular, there's something about a garment changing color in response to its environment that's super captivating, even if it's nothing particularly new technology-wise.

For SS22, the tech has been applied to a range of bottles and a hooded jacket made from a hyper-light nylon fabric that has been bonded to an outer thermo-sensitive polyurethane film, with a contrasting bottom portion made of a stretch linen/cotton tela mix.

With changes in temperature, the jacket shifts from yellow to orange or light blue into a deeper bluette.

You can shop the new heat reactive outerwear delivery from Stone Island's SS22 collection online at the Highsnobiety Shop now.

