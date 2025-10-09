Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Beachy Return of Stüssy's COMME des GARÇONS Fragrance

Written by Aerin Daniel in Beauty
stussy / Antosh Cimoszko & Felix Rapp
Stüssy and COMME des GARÇONS go way back. They've partnered on many collaborative collections and CdG's Dover Street Market stores are one of Stüssy's rare third-party stockists, so when it came time to create a signature Stüssy scent, who makes more sense than COMME des GARÇONS Parfums?

Note that Stüssy's COMME des GARÇONS fragrance is not new, per se.

No complaint: Stüssy's entire scent project is thoughtful enough to revisit once again.

Laguna Beach, the first modern Stüssy fragrance, first released a few years back and resurfaced here and there over the years, most recently in 2023 alongside a thoughtful campaign cocreated with a southern Californian beachcomber who sourced all of the objects seen therein from Laguna Beach. Just goes to show how demonstrative this scent is to Stüssy.

And the sniff itself is a blend of "natural marine freshness, moss, and atlas cedar mix with white solar flowers," according to Stüssy, signifying good beachy times.

Funny that COMME des GARÇONS Parfums can offer two flavors of sunbaked Californian scent — Besides Laguna Beach, there's also ERL's Sunscreen — but, then again, there's just so much to California. Surely, there's room for two.

Stüssy's Laguna Beach fragrance quietly returned in early October at the Japanese COMME des GARÇONS Parfums flagship store and Dover Street Store Ginza, so expect a wider international rollout in due time.

In the meantime, for a preview whiff, hit the beach.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
