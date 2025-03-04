Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stüssy Goes All Tasteful Frat

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Stussy / ANTOSH CIMOSZKO
I went to college in Florida, where I was surrounded by frat dudes who dressed a heck of a lot like the models in Stüssy's Spring 2025 collection lookbook. Now, no hate — in this house, we love Stüssy — I'm merely taking in the new direction of an age-old streetwear label.

Stüssy's Spring 2025 imagery debuted on March 4 and immediately cleaved its Instagram comment section.

Comments ranged from "Dressing like a retired skater who still gives life advice at the skatepark," to "y’all need to hire some new creative directors cuz what the hell is this," which I think is a little hyperbolic.

Nothing Stüssy does is by accident. It's just that the photoshoot's intention was perhaps a bit more louche than Stüssy's younger fans have come to expect, especially considering how crisp and — dare I say — luxe its recent campaigns have looked.

I've long appreciated the uncomplicated cool of modern-day Stüssy. Its collections offer both saleable logo flashes and thoughtful dyes, trend-savvy outerwear and plainly stylish loose cuts.

The commerce and the art, all at once.

It's a tough tightrope to walk, especially because it demands approachable product served with the covetable presentation of of a luxury handbag.

Stüssy has mastered it, with campaign images refreshingly no-nonsense, styling refreshingly thoughtful, and clothes refreshingly great.

But Spring 2025, available March 7 on Stüssy's website, is a much lighter affair — literally! It's springtime, after all.

Still, the sleeveless check shirts, blazers over hoodies, and abundance of flip-flops are giving me heavy college flashbacks, which may have been the desired effect. Stüssy was born of California surfer brahs, after all, so it's not really out of character.

As always, there's plenty of individually handsome bits to soak up: Faded leather jackets, double-zip harrington-style jackets, military overpant-like cargos. Far more tasteful than frat dudes.

Spring 2025 has the goods, they're simply dressed up in something entirely chillaxed, to such a degree that it's throwing off some of the Stüssy faithful.

Their loss! They'd never survive rush week.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
