Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Secret Supreme Collaboration Is a $3,500 Commentary on Resellers

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
bless
1 / 6

In 2023, Supreme and Bless quietly issued one of the year's coolest collaborations. Not because it was particularly splashy but because it was the exact sort of thoughtfully cool team-up that felt like vintage Supreme: Insider-y, culturally conscious, free of hype.

"BLESSSUPREME Aftersellers," Bless and Supreme's second partnership, is such a modest affair that most Supreme shoppers will likely never know it exists.

Shop Supreme SS25
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That's partially because it's being sold exclusively in Japan but also because it's classic Bless — and priced as such.

Here, the fashion-adjacent German label has remixed various deadstock items from its first Supreme collection into fresh shapes and styles indicative of its creative lingo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's a jacket whose sleeves have been made detachable and now may be worn independently of the outer layer. There's a Bless and Supreme-branded tee that's been sliced apart and pieced back together with a woven mesh panel. Another wears a permanently attached pearl necklace.

And it's all priced from ¥83,600 to ¥537,900 (about $550 to $3,550), the most affordable item being a reprinted T-shirt that sells for ¥53,900 ($356).

BLESSSUPREME Aftersellers is exclusively stocked by high-end Japanese boutiques that typically sell labels like Bless or luxury streetwear, like Dover Street Market Ginza, GR8, SUPER A MARKET, Addition Adelaide, and so on. And, as the collection's implies, it's likely a commentary on the proposition of streetwear resale, where ordinary items are flipped for exorbitant sums simply because scarcity = money.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Except, here, the brands making those items have the last laugh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a very Bless idea. Bless has long cut against fashion's grain, operating less like a fashion house than as an outlet for its artist-turned-designer-ish founders, Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag.

Heiss and Kaag's oeuvre typically prompts viewers to question the nature of what they're confronted with, be it a sauna-outfitted sedan or a wood-wearing charging cable. Is it art? Is it fashion? Is architecture? All? Neither? Heck, what even is art? And does it matter when the resulting thing is this cool/weird/fun?

Bless' Supreme collaboration and subsequent Fendi partnership reflect a hard-won global admiration earned over three decades of singular experimentation and partnership with similar thinkers like Martin Margiela. This second Supreme collection feels like Bless expressly toying with the notion that it even teamed up with the world's most famous streetwear brand at all, one whose own resale values have mostly declined in recent years.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yes, Supreme is so big now that its collaborations are often more pop than culture. Some of its bigger Spring/Summer 2025 collaborations include SpongeBob SquarePants and Damien Hirst, for instance.

But Supreme's cultural cache is, to some degree, impossible to kill. Even as it jumps the streetwear shark, it retains some of the IYKYK clout that always gave it an edge over its many imitators.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That residual cool is what continues to connect Supreme with genuinely cool people like Tyler, the Creator and Martine Rose. And, of course, Bless.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Issey Miyake Homme PlisséPolo Shirt Basics
$350.00
Available in:
23
adidasTokyo Decon W
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RierPopeline Bermuda Shorts
$725.00
Available in:
SL

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
    • Sneakers
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
    • Style
  • Streetwear Clears Its Throat, Declares Graphics Back
    • Style
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
    • Sneakers
  • Finally! Clothes for Bike-Riding, Streetwear-Shopping SpongeBob Enjoyers
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • It’s a Cowboy Boot, It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker, It’s Classic Engineered Garments
    • Sneakers
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
    • Style
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
    • Sneakers
  • Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?
    • Watches
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
    • Sneakers
  • Our Legacy, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now