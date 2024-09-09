Supreme x Martine Rose? It’s About Time

Martine Rose and Supreme, two labels with a star-studded record of excellent collaborations, are joining forces.

Confirming rumblings in the streetwear community, Supreme announced the news of its Martine Rose collection through a 32-look campaign presenting the vast array of goods they’ve worked on.

Martine Rose, winner of British Menswear Designer at the 2023 Fashion Awards, finds common ground with Supreme across the collection, blending both brands’ inimitable worlds with finesse.

Racing-inspired outerwear, sports jerseys, and casually cut suits, for example, are genres of clothing both brands regularly explore and which are present in their debut collaboration.

The two labels also share a regular collaborator who they on-board into this collection. Martine Rose is Clarks’ first-ever guest creative director while Supreme has been making limited-edition shoes with the British label for almost a decade.

Building on Martine Rose’s snakeskin Clarks shoes, the two brands have decked out Clarks’ Desert Trek model in a glossy, faux crocodile skin fabric available in either black, green, or brown. Hanging from the shoes are gold-colored chains on the front and heel.

Weeks after Supreme’s viral Tyler, The Creator collaboration, its Martine Rose collection releases September 12 at 11 am EST in the UK, US, and Europe; while the Asia Pacific region gets its opportunity to buy the collection on September 14 at 11 am JST.

A 44-page photo zine documenting the collection will arrive alongside the clothing, all the profits from which going toward the UK charity St. Giles Trust.

Some collaborations just make sense and Martine Rose, a designer highly inspired by subcultures, coming together with Supreme, a mighty name in the skateboarding and streetwear community, is one of those combinations that mesh together effortlessly.