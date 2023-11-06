What Is BLESS, Supreme's Next Big Collaborator?

If Supreme leakers are accurate — and they usually are — the venerable skate brand is about to drop a collaboration with BLESS, the equally venerable Berlin-based art collective-cum-fashion brand. This begs the question: how many of Supreme's fans really care about BLESS?

Doesn't matter. That Supreme is tapping BLESS for a surprise collab speaks to Supreme's newfound good taste — wonder if this was something Tremaine Emory put together before his departure?

Supreme x BLESS isn't actually confirmed, of course, but the proven accuracy of Supreme leakers doesn't make me second guess. Plus, why else would hype-hungry leak pages be talking about BLESS?

For my part, I adore BLESS. I've written in the past about Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag's nearly thirty-year-old ultrahyphenate imprint but haven't really granted BLESS the lengthy love it deserves.

The cool thing about BLESS is that it isn't any one thing. It's a clothing company, an interior design company, a maker of fine art, a book publisher, a solution-deviser, trailblazer, innovator.

There's nothing else like BLESS.

Having proven its fashion cred many, many years ago — Heiss and Kaag's collaborative resume includes insiders like Martin Margiela, Cristaseya's Cristina Casini, and colette founder Sarah Andelman — BLESS has no one to impress but itself.

Its output is aseasonal and, to put it mildly, atypical.

At any point during the year, BLESS might exhibit its wares in a few international galleries, host guests at Berlin's BLESS Home, host a daytrip during Paris Fashion Week, operate a mobile sauna in a retrofitted Mercedes, and release two-dozen or so "products" that range from the elegant tapestry blankets that it's been producing for decades to its signature Overjogging jeans, hybrid half-n-half pants that stitch Nike sweatpants to Levi's jeans.

Rather than engage in seasons, BLESS produces work in numbered editions, some high-concept and some direct.

2012's BLESS Nº46 "Contemporary Remediation," for instance, ditched the conventional production cycle entirely, instead encouraging clients to send BLESS a "wishlist" of dream products exclusive to each retailer.

2022's BLESS Nº74 "Always Stress With BLESS," meanwhile, reunited over 200 BLESS friends, family, previous employees, and interns for a reunion and group walk in Berlin.

The get-together was photographed and compiled into a book that was celebrated with another group walk in Japan.

BLESS has rarely ever, if ever, strayed into commercialism.

Its ardent following — like Supreme, BLESS is ravenously beloved in Japan —has allowed the company the freedom to explore pure creativity with a naivety and earnestness uncommon for anyone who's been in or around the fashion biz for this length of time.

Supreme offers BLESS its biggest shot at fame to date, though nothing BLESS does is for anything as vapid as attention.

I'm instantly reminded of last year's surprisingly expansive Bernadette Corporation collab, for more than a few reasons (beyond them being bookmates).

Though it was hardly a hit with Supreme's clout-craving fanbase, the team-up called back to Supreme's glory days, when the massively popular streetwear inceptor would drop seasonal merch with an undersung artist or brand simply because it could.

And BLESS has the design acumen to make for some pretty excellent gear, too. Assuming the collab is legit, of course.