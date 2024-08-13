Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Tyler, The Creator for Supreme? Finally

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Tyler, the Creator is the face of Supreme.

After some Supreme wheatpastings popped up in London, Supreme officially revealed Tyler's photos for the brand, which featured the musician and style icon in a green Box Logo paired with his signature trapper hat and neck scarf.

The Supreme community has warmly welcomed Tyler's campaign, evoking a sense of nostalgia that took OG fans back to the artist's Odd Future days.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Before his transformation into a loafer-wearing Flower Boy (and Louis Vuitton collaborator), Tyler, the Creator, the leader of the alternative music group Odd Future, was a huge Supreme guy. He often sported the label's famous gear in music videos and street style, creating a shared experience for fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When starring in Earl Sweatshirt's "Whoa" video, Tyler casually flexed a teal-colored pullover emblazoned with the label's simple albeit iconic Box Logo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Tyler's love for the brand was even evident in his lyrics. In his hit song "She" with Frank Ocean, Tyler, while outfitted in a blue Supreme Box Logo hoodie, rapped, "Got them gold ninja stars and red Supreme nunchucks."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For fans who've been rocking with Tyler since the OF era, 2024's Supreme moment is long overdue but also very well deserved.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Supreme's Fall/Winter 2024 lookbook is expected to drop any day now, and there's no better way to rev up day one Supremers with one of fashion's (and the brand's) most influential faces.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

SalomonX-ALP LTR Black/Green Milieu/Bay
$210.00
Available in:
Several sizes
J.W. AndersonPrinted V-Neck Vest Black
$430.00
Available in:
SL
GramicciPackable Bucket Hat Olive
$75.00
Available in:
XS/SS/M
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Clarks & GOLF WANG Make Their Love Official
    • Footwear
  • That's Right, Sweater Vests Are A Summer 2024 Essential
    • Style
  • Why Is Tyler, the Creator So Obsessed With This One Dog?
    • Culture
  • Tyler, The Creator Made the Perfect Louis Vuitton Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Tyler, the Creator For Pharrell's LV Is a Stroke of Brilliance
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Crocs' Prettiest Clog Is the Best of Two "It" Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Savannah James Can't Stop Dressin'
    • Style
  • Tyler, The Creator for Supreme? Finally
    • Style
  • Concrete Commotion: On the Run with Brooks x Extra Butter’s New Cascadia 18 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • A Ma Maniére's Incredibly Luxe Jordan Sneakers Are Swoosh History
    • Sneakers
  • How to Buy Comfortable Sneakers for Wide Feet
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now