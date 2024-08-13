Tyler, The Creator for Supreme? Finally

Tyler, the Creator is the face of Supreme.

After some Supreme wheatpastings popped up in London, Supreme officially revealed Tyler's photos for the brand, which featured the musician and style icon in a green Box Logo paired with his signature trapper hat and neck scarf.

The Supreme community has warmly welcomed Tyler's campaign, evoking a sense of nostalgia that took OG fans back to the artist's Odd Future days.

Before his transformation into a loafer-wearing Flower Boy (and Louis Vuitton collaborator), Tyler, the Creator, the leader of the alternative music group Odd Future, was a huge Supreme guy. He often sported the label's famous gear in music videos and street style, creating a shared experience for fans.

When starring in Earl Sweatshirt's "Whoa" video, Tyler casually flexed a teal-colored pullover emblazoned with the label's simple albeit iconic Box Logo.

Tyler's love for the brand was even evident in his lyrics. In his hit song "She" with Frank Ocean, Tyler, while outfitted in a blue Supreme Box Logo hoodie, rapped, "Got them gold ninja stars and red Supreme nunchucks."

For fans who've been rocking with Tyler since the OF era, 2024's Supreme moment is long overdue but also very well deserved.

Supreme's Fall/Winter 2024 lookbook is expected to drop any day now, and there's no better way to rev up day one Supremers with one of fashion's (and the brand's) most influential faces.