Murakami & Louis Vuitton’s 2025 Comeback Was Already Huge. And It Just Got Bigger

It took 20 years for Louis Vuitton to reconnect with Takashi Murakami, reviving a landmark moment in the French fashion house's history. And the duo is making up for lost time.

In January, it launched a bumper “re-edition”, focusing on the rainbow-hued monogram from their previous collaboration and launching over 150 products. Now, it's got a follow-up collection in the pipeline.

Louis Vuitton × Murakami Chapter Two reintroduces yet another motif from their Spring/Summer 2003 collection, the cherry blossom: pink-colored flower heads with Murakami’s signature face motif in the centre.

It’s fittingly flowery stuff for Murakami, a Japanese artist whose portfolio largely centers around colorful flowers, and it arrives at a fitting time; cherry blossom season is just beginning in Japan.

Louis Vuitton 1 / 6

The floral design is applied to over 40 of Louis Vuitton’s creations. It’s an expansive product offering, though it appears small compared to the 150+ items from the collaboration’s first chapter.

Louis Vuitton 1 / 10

Digitally printed on top of LV’s classic monogram brown canvas, cherry blossoms appear on bags of almost every variety, from tiny handbags to suitcases. Plus, there’s also a range of pink-colored, flower-adorned handbags to choose from.

Alongside the bags, the second chapter of Murkami’s 2025 LV collaboration ranges from sneakers and silk squares to perfume and a skateboard.

Once again debuted through a campaign starring Zendaya, the full collection will be pre-launched online on Louis Vuitton’s website on March 14 before being made available in stores worldwide on March 21. And there will once again be pop-up stores honoring the moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Initiated by the House’s then Artistic Director, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami's 2005 collection was a generation-defying moment. The type that, two decades later, warrants over 200 products in its honor.