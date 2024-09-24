Telfar's "Bushwick Birkin" Is Coming for Luxury's Bag

Telfar breaks into the luxury market with its first-ever real leather handbag, the Carry.

Telfar's Carry bag follows the genderless design of the label's viral, celeb-approved shopping bags, except it is made of supple, full-grain pebbled leather instead of the traditional vegan leather.

Telfar's Carry isn't the brand's first time dabbling in real leather. We got first tastes of Telfar's genuine leather goods with its wallets launched in a plethora of colors in 2023.

Like the OG Telfy, the Telfar Carry boasts a classic rectangular shape, convenient straps, and, of course, the brand's unmistakable logo stamped on the front.

Telfar designed its Carry bag with sensory experience in mind. Details, like the minimalist hardware, are quiet, allowing fans to truly feel the gracefulness of the leather — thus, Telfar's "answer to traditional luxury."

The Carry bag comes in the traditional Telfar sizes: small ($400), medium ($600), and large ($960) in chocolate brown and black. "While these prices are more than four times our traditional range — they are ten times lower than comparable bags — and we invite any comparison," says the press release.

The Telfar Carry will be available exclusively at the brand's pop-up shop at Selfridges London's The Corner Shop on September 30. It will be accompanied by a 20-piece leather clothing collection designed in collaboration with Wilson's Leather.

Telfar's apparel capsule includes jackets with detachable sleeves, slim and baggy trousers, and buttery shorts, rendered in brown and black colorways to match the Carry leather bags.

"We not only created the largest black-owned fashion brand in history — but a new model of merchandising and marketing which was then appropriated by the same industry which had suppressed it," reads the press release.

"Today, we are proud to announce — now we are coming for their bag."