Loafer? No, Puffer

Loafers are obviously not a first choice for winter shoes. But it doesn't have to be this way. The Northface Nuptse Loafer is exactly that: a loafer for winter.

It's less surprising that The North Face made a sneaker-loafer, though, than the fact that The North Face's sneaker-loafer looks darn good.

And who could've guessed that The North Face's lightweight but thick Nuptse puffer would make for an appreciably slick shoe?

This is a cold-weather slip-on that offers a low-profile, semi-formal alternative to typically bulky winter boots, yes, but it's also pretty darn cool, especially in beige.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, beyond looking good, the Nuptse Loafer subtly integrates HydroSeal and ThermoBall ECO Insulation, two of The North Face’s proprietary technologies.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

HydroSeal renders the shoe’s outer layer waterproof while ThermoBall ECO is woven into the padding, retaining heat even when wet. Not that you need to know any of that to appreciate the fact that these are loafers based on puffers that look like not quite either. In a good way, mind you.

Designed by The North Face Japan, the outdoor label's Goldwin-owned branch, the Nuptse Loafer is the latest in The North Face’s ongoing experiments with innovative, outdoor-adjacent footwear.

Past projects have included a very limited collaboration with heritage maker Paraboot, puffer jacket-inspired mules, and military-grade trail runners cosigned by UNDERCOVER, but none are quite as crossover cool as the Nuptse Loafer.

Available on The North Face Japan website for 22,990 yen (about $154), the Nuptse loafer is available in classic camel beige, tobacco brown, and all black.

Broadly speaking, the Nuptse Loafer taps into the wider hybrid loafer phenomenon side-eyed by brands like HOKA, Puma, and even Crocs. Practically, it does what few others manage: it keeps your feet warm.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.