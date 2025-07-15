The Semi-Formal Weatherproof Power of The North Face's Puffer Loafer

The North Face's iconic Nuptse puffer jacket is now a...loafer? Exactly.

The Japanese branch of the American outdoor brand has some serious slappers in its Fall/Winter 2025 shoe lineup, including a particularly suave Nuptse loafer hybrid.

Naturally, a The North Face loafer would feature puffer-style uppers, mirroring its signature jackets. It also borrows a few traditional loafer details, such as the raised forefoot apron and strap. For the North Face's slip-on shoes, however, the brand replaces the "penny" slot of the penny loafer with TNF branding.

The North Face's Nuptse loafer is complete with a nicely rugged rubber outsole, which gives the shoe a slight sneaker-ish vibe.

TNF's Nuptse loafers will soon be available in classic crisp nylon — an all-season staple — but also dressy suede option, dressed in self-describing colorways like black, white, and mushroom (well, not all self-describing).

Naturally, The North Face's new in-line Nuptse shoes aren't quite as sumptuous as its excellent Paraboot loafers but it certainly won't be lonely

It's joining the many formal-sneakers hybrids that stretch in style from New Balance's viral 1906 loafer to Nike's new Phenomena sneaker-loafer.

The North Face's Nuptse loafers are expected to release sometime this September on The North Face's website, alongside more of the The North Face heels that're officially known as the Kalmia Nuptse boots.

The loafers will retail for 22,990 yen ($154), making them a semi-casual all-season bargain.

