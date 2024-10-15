The North Face’s Snug Slippers Evolved Into Puffed-Up Trek Mules

The North Face’s new Glenclyffe Mule solves the only issue I can find with its other puffy mule shoes: not being able to wear them everywhere.

Utilizing the warmth-providing technology from its signature puffer jackets and injecting it into an equally warm pair of slippers, The North Face’s puffy mules are the ultimate cold-weather house shoes — the type of snug footwear you never want to take off.

Now, by blending the upper of its mules with the sole of its Glenclyffe hiking shoe, The North Face made its insulated slip-ons suitable for wear outside the house.

Stuffed with Thermoball (The North Face’s trademark recycled polyester insulation) and crafted from recycled water-repellent ripstop fabric, The North Face Glenclyffe Mule is a cozy footwear proposition for cold, wet days. And for extra protection from the elements, these shoes include a grippy Vibram XS Trek outsole that's got some slip resistance to boot. Literally.

The winter-weather-defeating capability of the Glenclyffe Mule will set you back $145, available now from select retailers that include the Highsnobiety Shop.

Fortunately, these shoes are a lot easier to find than TNF’s last puffy outdoor shoes, a collaboration with Paraboot only available for friends and family — not even the world's foremost footwear resale giants have pairs of that exclusive collaboration available. A shame, because it's one of the best TNF footwear options ever designed.

You might already have a The North Face puffer jacket but matching puffer mules is another level of cold weather preparation. And the fact that they look this good? Just another reason to cozy up to the Glenclyffe.