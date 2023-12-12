Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The North Face Purple Label Is Turning Mountain Gear Preppy

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
1 / 15
The North Face Purple Label

Once again, The North Face Purple Label (or TNFPL for short) has brought together two worlds that, on paper, are pretty disparate.

On the one side, you have prep, an American export that consists of items like button-down shirts, penny loafers, and tailored blazers. While on the other you have function-focused mountain gear.

You might not think there's immediately a huge amount of crossover between the two but The North Face Purple Label is here to prove you wrong with its Spring/Summer 2024 capsule: The Mountain Ivy.

1 / 9
The North Face Purple Label

The collection sees The North Face's Japan-exclusive line put an Ivy League-inspired spin on its retro outdoor gear.

Across the collection, you can find field jackets made from quick-drying denim to match wide-legged field pants made from corduroy or denim complete with an integrated belt since this is mountain wear, after all.

There are also baggy sweats styled together with button-down shirts peaking from beneath them, another example of The North Face Purple Label's excellent styling as well as its toying with American fashion staples.

1 / 5
The North Face Purple Label

Continuing a longstanding tradition of Japanese brands doing American preppy fashion better than those who invented it (check out the book Ametora for the lowdown on that phenomenon), last season we questioned whether TNFPL's appeal is too niche for audiences outside of Japan.

The brand doesn't make as much noise outside of Japan as it did four years ago, but international hype isn't going to make The North Face Purple Label change its ways.

This SS24 collection, which is available online now, is the brand very much sticking to its guns and, at the same time, blending prep with mountain wear in a way that it only TNF can do.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Flesh
Oakley Factory Team
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Ribbed Wool Beanie
Stone Island
$185
We Recommend
  • Man with skateboard and Ripper Watch
    The Best Gifts Under $200 That Everyone Will Love
    • Style
  • winter boots
    Big Boot Season Is Here
    • Style
  • ROA sneakers
    Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • puffer jacket
    20 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Winter With
    • Style
  • the north face jacket
    The North Face Jackets Will Always Be a Winter Essential
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Models wearing Hermès scarves
    This is How Hermès Does Creative Retreats
    • Culture
  • Artist Atiba Jefferson’s at Miami Art Basel celebrating their show
    Atiba Jefferson's solo show was 27 years in the making
    • Culture
  • kith clarks adidas samba holiday 2023
    Kith, Clarks, & adidas' Chunky Sambas Are Back
    • Sneakers
  • Kanye West wears a camouflage hat, american flag jacket & black denim jeans
    How to Listen to Kanye West's New Album 'Vultures'
    • Culture
  • Salomon & Boris Bidjan Saberi’s Latest Collab
    Salomon & Boris Bidjan Saberi’s 'Athletic Bouldering' Collab is Actually for Bouldering
    • Style
  • GALLERY DEPT. ASICS Paint Sneakers
    Your Favorite ASICS Just Got a Paint Job
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023