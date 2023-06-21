Even The Row Is Riding the Birkenstock Boston Wave

The cavalcade of Birken-nots continue! First it was Balenciaga with those toe-shaped mules and now The Row is trying its hand at Birkenstock's Boston clog shape with its own easy-on shoe.

I see why we're only just now seeing deluge of luxury labels taking on the ever-popular closed-toe Birkenstock sandal: Birkenstock Boston fever only just crested over the last year, so brands seeking to take their own stab at the shoe probably began production around that time.

Shoe development is typically an arduous, time-consuming process so no surprise it took another year or so for their Birkenstock Boston-likes to see release.

Still, given how much The Row founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen famously adore Birkenstock, it's strange that they'd put so much effort into essentially cloning a shoe they already own and enjoy.

Revealed as part of The Row's Spring 2024, the Vasko slide is one of the two season's Birkenstock Boston-style clogs, the other being the sleek, strapless Hugo. Both styles immediately call to mind the obvious inspiration, though the Vasko is more obviously a Birkenstock Boston reference.

It's easy to miss both shoes, too, given how beautiful the clothes and styling are. But there they sit, handsome and complementary to The Row's typically effortless approach to getting dressed.

Though I'm incredibly partial to the original design, I can sympathize with brands making their own Birkenstocks, kinda.

Birkenstock is incredibly picky with its collaborative partners, for one, and you then would have to deal with licensing, cost-sharing, and whatever other fees are incurred.

Still, there's no beating the original, especially when you consider how much all of the Birkenstock imitators cost in comparison (hint: it's much more).

What with all the nice new Birkenstock iterations being available right now, too, there's no better time to get the classics. And no, I'm not sponsored by Birkenstock, just a fan (Birkenstock, my email is open! [note: this is a joke]).

Not that The Row would ever imagine something un-tasteful, but at least its Birkenstock wannabes are more tasteful than the bootleg luxury numbers dreamed up for the Sex and the City reboot.

If you're going to do your own version of a timeless classic, the least you can do is honor the original by updating the fabrication alone.