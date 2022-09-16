I (Heart) Theophilio SS23, Too

On September 14, Thoephilio staged its Spring/Summer 2023 presentation, leaving attendees with only one way to describe the collection: "sexy."

Exiting the show alongside its stylish crowd, which included Cardi B's stylist Kollin Carter and handbag royalty Brandon Blackwood, I overheard one guest say, "I can't even find another word to describe the show but 'sexy.' So good." I agree, anonymous fashion guest.

Eloquently styled by i-D fashion director Carlos Nazario, Theophilio SS23 was packed with chic attractiveness, from the glittery snakeskin coordinates to shimmering flyaway tops sealed with gilded TP clasps. In the end, this wasn't just any kind of sexy, it was TP-sexy, honey.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Embedded within that glam and sexiness was a love letter to Jamaica and other places creative director Edvin Thompson has resided, like New York, Jersey, and Atlanta.

Fittingly titled "Homecoming," Theophilio SS23 manifested as "an ode to all the places I called home," as Thompson puts it.

Rasta hats and shimmering fishnet tops spoke to the essence of the island that birthed Thompson. At the same time, glamorous headdresses adorned by intricate beading and cowrie shells directly nodded to Jamaica's legendary Carnival scene.

For those unfamiliar with Carnival, the extravaganza honors the island's rich musical and cultural history with high-energy parades and vibrant costumes similar to the ones shown in Theophilio's collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Theophilio's remixed "I Love NY" tops — which made Highsnobiety's best NYFW runway looks round-up — honored the brand's NY presence. Literally, my eyes couldn't help but light up to the Theophilio's crystalized spin on the iconic "I Love NY" tee, initially designed by Milton Glaser.

A suitable round-off, a sequined graphic concept boasted verbiage like "TP," "Family Tings," and "New York," bringing the collection's theme — if I may – home with a cohesive design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Taking the words from the mouth of that one guest, Theophilio SS23 was indeed "so good," to say the least. A healthy balance of glam, sexy and heritage, the collection honored the environments that molded Thompson's unique design lens, which continues to keep us on our toes every season.

Plus, you can't knock a pre-rolled party favor after an impressive presentation. Talk about a good show and a good time.