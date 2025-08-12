This Leather Boat Shoe Quite Literally Glows

There are two sides to the Timberland x Highsnobiety 3-Eye Lug shoe. When viewed in regular lighting, this is a pale burgundy-colored leather boat shoe. However, put this nautical footwear under intense light, and the leather glows.

Yes, together with the outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland, we have developed a flash-reactive reflective leather for its classic boat shoe. Plus, we’ve added some subtle HS branding debossed into the shoe’s lateral side, its hangtag, and on the insole.

A mainstay in the Timberland catalogue since 1978, the 3-Eye Lug shoe arrives alongside a matching collaborative uniform of outdoorsy clothes. This boat shoe anchors an entire capsule collection.

Starting from the top, there’s a rugged cotton canvas quarter-zip jacket complete with a large detachable front pocket. Once unclipped and unzipped, that front pouch transforms into a crossbody bag.

Also convertible are the jacket’s matching pants. The wide-legged cargo pants unzip just below the knee to become a pair of oversized shorts, completing a utilitarian two-piece outfit of adaptable designs.

A co-branded, boxy-fitting T-shirt and sweatshirt also arrive in the 5-piece collection, releasing August 14 on the Highsnobiety Shop. To get first access to the goods, be sure to subscribe to the Highsnobiety iOS App.