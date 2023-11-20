Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

For Rihanna, $400,000 Watches Ain't for the Wrist

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Oh, the places watches will go on Rihanna. The billionaire mogul continues to prove her style icon status, flexing expensive timepieces everywhere except on her arm.

The latest? Rihanna pulled up to F1's Las Vegas race in style, outfitted in Prada leather and iced-out in jewelry that had her shining from head to, well, ankles.

Let me explain. Cuddling her ankles, Rihana flexed a shimmering Jacob & Co. anklet, dripped out entirely in diamonds and equipped with a watch face. Basically, it was a watch anklet — and it retails for a whopping $400,000.

1 / 4
Jacob & Co.

This isn't the first — and probably not the last — time Rihanna wore clocks in an unexpected place. Back in June, Rihanna showed up fashionably late to Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton show, wearing the house's new runway collection and a watch around her throat.

It turns out that Rihanna's ticking necklace was a Brilliant Flying Tourbillon watch choker, again designed by Jacob & Co. Like her anklet, her $670,000 watch choker consisted of sparkly baguette diamonds, a dial, and crown.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Is it surprising to see Rihana taking watches beyond the wrist? Not at all. We're talking about the musician who also casually sported a $1 million ring on her toe here.

But Rihanna isn't alone in this watches watches everywhere thing. Megan Thee Stallion once flexed watch rings on all of her fingers, while bespoke clock heels have been making rounds on social media.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

These concepts — watch rings and footwear —aren't entirely new (the idea goes back some years now). But witnessing them alongside Rihanna's timepiece choker and anklet, unique watch styles are certainly a bubbling trend.

To be clear, the traditional way of wearing watches is still alive and well. Simply, the jewelry piece is sharing its face beyond the arm and then some.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • mad paris x casablanca
    The MAD Paris x Casablanca Royal Oak Watch Is On Sale Here
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Fashion Documentaries Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Watch
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino With Nike Socks Is Kinda Great
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • rihanna jacob & co watch anklet
    For Rihanna, $400,000 Watches Ain't for the Wrist
    • Style
  • Timothée Chalamet wears a shiny lavender leather suit at the Willy Wonka movie red carpet in Tokyo
    At 'Wonka' Premiere, Timothée Chalamet Looked Like Laffy Taffy
    • Style
  • Bad Bunny Concert Still
    Live Your Best Bad Bunny Life and Hop Into Some Overalls
    • Style
  • Houseplant Gloopy Ashtray
    An All-Out Guide to Holiday Gifting
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • OW X FF X HS
    FARFETCH BEAT Gets Philllllthy With New Off-White™ Capsule Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • fenty puma creepers rihanna
    Rihanna's Fenty x PUMA Creeper Is Back & Phatter Than Ever
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023