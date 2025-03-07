Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430

The stylish resurrection of mall brands shows no sign of slowing down. It’s even reached the Oscars!

Ahead of 2025's Academy Awards ceremony, Timothée Chalamet attended the Oscars 2025 nominee dinner wearing a custom outfit from a prominent mall brand, GAP.

Specifically, it was from GapStudio, a line of elevated designs established in 2024 by Zac Posen, the newly appointed executive vice president and creative director of GAP Inc.

The duchess satin trucker jacket and matching trousers worn by Chalamet weren’t the regular old GAP you find in any regular old mall. It was instead custom-made as part of GAP’s premium line.

But still, this was a full GAP outfit (combined with almost $80,000 in Cartier jewelry), worn at the most high-profile of gatherings, which points to where the American heritage brand is trying to position itself.

Since designer Posen took the creative helm at the company, it’s pulled off some similar headline-grabbing stunts.

At this year's Oscar's party, for example, model Cara Delevingne wore a figure-hugging gown from GapStudio.

And then there was the Met Gala, where Oscar Award-winning actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore a custom GapStudio draped denim gown with a considerable train and the structured shirt dress worn by Anne Hathaway at a Bulgari event which swiftly sold out and did big numbers on the resale market.

You can expect the same speedy reaction to Chalamet’s black GAP outfit once its individual pieces go up for pre-sale in limited numbers March 8 on GAP's website, with the satin jacket selling for $198 and the pants for $128.

Showing up at the events where luxury houses rule supreme is quite the coup for humble GAP. These types of celebrity styling stunts combined with cleverly appointed collaborators and viral cosigns are making GAP, of all things, once again cool.