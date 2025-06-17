Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
La Dolce Vita's No Longer Just a State of Mind. It's an adidas Shoe Now

This content has been paid for by an advertiser.
Adidas
Long before there was brat summer, Europeans across the continent would summarize the season's prickly attitude — that special, bubbly sensation that accompanies the warmer months of the year — as La Dolce Vita.

Taken from the iconic, 1960's Federico Fellini film of the same name, the phrase captures the lush, retro-luxurious effervescence of Mediterranean hedonism. Ugh, what a "sweet life" indeed.

adidas Originals is all in on this feel-good nostalgia, and has therefore brought back its fittingly-titled Italia sneaker. Next to a special "'60 Made In Italy" version, the German sports gear experts are also reviving the "70s" style of the shoe for broader release.

The standard's white leather base, green panels, and red sole detailing are, of course, a nod to the Italian national flag, materializing here as an ever-so-slender adidas sneaker. One that is available too, however, in an elegant all-black, if you'd prefer. Either could be yours, for $110 a pair.

Topping popularity indexes over and over again with footwear that's relinquished superfluous volume, this revival proves that the geniuses behind Sambas, Taekwondos, and Mercedes-Benz footwear(?!) aren't keen on abandoning their Midas-touch-formula any time soon.

Never switch a winning team, they say. And, Mamma Mia, does adidas take this saying seriously. And, looking at these babies, rightfully so.

