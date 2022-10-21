Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Please Be Seated For Tyler, the Creator's Lesson In Leather

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

For me, you have to be a certain type of person to pull off a leather jacket well. Take James Dean for example, or Brad Pitt as Tyler Durden in Fight Club.

Wear a leather number the wrong way and you could find yourself on a one-way street to becoming a member of the Mötley Crüe, or worse, a grunger.

You have to possess a certain type of swagger, a particular je ne sais quoi, something I found out I didn’t have after trying a leather jacket a few years back and looking a shorter and slightly chubbier Danny Zuko. The less said about that the better.

Someone who undoubtedly possesses je ne sais quoi in abundance? Tyler, the Creator, something proven by him looking so darn good in leather.

Spotted in Hollywood wearing a zip-up number by his own GOLF LE FLEUR* brand, the rapper paired the jacket with black pants, a white Goyard Minaudière trunk bag, and black Dr. Martens Adrian Loafers.

It turns out that this isn’t only a lesson in how to wear leather well, but a seminar in monochromatic dressing, too.

Of course, Tyler dressing well is no surprise, neither is his penchant for good loafers. The only person coming close when it comes to the footwear department is his (ex?) girlfriend Reign Judge, who was frequently spotted alongside the rapper looking just as dapper.

Nevertheless, Tyler, the Creator has proven once again that he’s undoubtedly one of the most stylish (if not the most stylish) people in the game right now. And long may it continue.

Tayler Willson
Style Writer
