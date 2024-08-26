Tyler, the Creator's Style Is So Good, His Friends Are Stealing It

We can't exactly blame anyone for taking a page or two from Tyler, the Creator's style book. Since his rise to fame, the rapper has perfected his prepster-meets-skater look, earning him collaborations with fashion giants like Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

Tyler's style is so good, it seems to be rubbing off on his friends. Over the weekend, he was photographed on an outing with his pal, model Crystal Tillman — and the two happened to twin from the waist down.

Tyler repped his brand Le Fleur and donned a mint-colored polo from the fashion line, which he launched in 2017. On bottom, he opted for a pair of white, knee-length shorts paired with matching crew socks and black, leather loafers — a classically preppy look that Tyler accessorized with one of his signature trapper hats.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tillman (who you might recognize from the lookbook for Tyler's Louis Vuitton collab), wore nearly the exact same thing: white shorts, white socks, and black loafers included. Instead of a polo shirt and trapper hat, she favored a red sweater vest and what appears to be a Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag.

Whether or not their stylistic synergy was coincidental or not, shorts and loafers are a summer pairing so good, it's worth wearing twice.