Lest You Forget Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
le fleur
1 / 23

Tyler, the Creator does music, shoes, festivals, footwear, fragrances — maybe it's easier to figure out what he doesn't do. But one perpetually undersung aspect of Tyler's oeuvre is le FLEUR*, his low-ley luxury-leaning label.

le FLEUR* doesn't do seasonal collections, which is perhaps one reason why it doesn't get as much attention as it ought to. It's only on its third season, which quietly released earlier this year in line with most le FLEUR* activities.

The only splashy le FLEUR* moment in recent memory, really, was its incredibly stylish Converse sneaker collaboration. But with le FLEUR*'s latest range only just hitting Dover Street Market's Ginza outpost, it's as good an opportunity as ever to return to Tyler's high-end inclinations.

Comprising a brisk spread of retooled prep-ish classics, le FLEUR*'s third season is uniformly wearable.

le fleur
1 / 3

Its pleated slacks, sweaters sewn with that one dog, and faux fur-collared trench coats are all recognizably stylish, that is to say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They're also smartly updated with subtle touches reflective of Tyler's own nerdiness for real-deal details.

Italian-made shirts wear wiggly trim and clip-on floral "cravats" while leather-trimmed puffer jackets in Tyler's typically minty hues are fitted with removable hoods.

There's an air of youthful joviality at play here, visible in the candy-colored satin shirts and short-sleeved shirts whose collars are fitted with imitation gemstones. But it's all grounded enough to affect the earnestly stylish air that Tyler himself epitomizes.

But, because this is a luxury label, le FLEUR*'s lineup does not come cheap.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On le FLEUR*'s website, the latest range averages $400-$600 per item, with the most statement outerwear reaching four figures. But if the label read "Ralph Lauren," would anyone bat an eye?

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
