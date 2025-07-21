UGG’s Tactical Clog Is a Trail Shoe in Cozy Disguise

Once synonymous only with cozy slippers and winter essentials, UGG is stepping into a new era with a chunky suede clog that taps directly into the pulse of contemporary streetwear.

The UGG PeakMod Lowcut mule sees UGG shedding its fluffy bedroom vibes to embrace the chunky clog aesthetic that's been dominating conversations lately.

Crafted from premium suede in earthy olive hues, UGG’s PeakMod clog seamlessly merges outdoor-inspired functionality thanks to the trail-inspired sole and a very modern streetwear-like aesthetics. Its exaggerated rubber sole makes for a loud footwear statement, echoing the chunky profiles popularized by the likes of Hoka and Crocs.

Balancing utilitarian functionality with an elevated design, this hybrid shoe represents the current state of the brand’s footwear design approach, making clear UGG isn’t afraid to venture beyond comfort and cozy interiors.

The UGG’s PeakMod clog like a tank, wrapped in a water-resistant mudguard, and secured with an industrial velcro strap that feels more gorpcore than cozy-core. The silhouette bridges trail utility and suburban convenience, signaling UGG’s pivot from slipper brand to serious contender in the ugly-shoe arms race.

Let us not forget, however, that the plush foam footbed reminds means that this is still UGG, weird yes, but never uncomfortable.

Available now on UGG’s website for $120, this is another strong example of how UGG is turning a corner from its design classics toward something a tad fresher.

For anyone still relegating UGG strictly to the lazy Sundays club, it’s time for a rethink.

