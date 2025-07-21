Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

UGG’s Tactical Clog Is a Trail Shoe in Cozy Disguise

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
UGG
1 / 3

Once synonymous only with cozy slippers and winter essentials, UGG is stepping into a new era with a chunky suede clog that taps directly into the pulse of contemporary streetwear. 

The UGG PeakMod Lowcut mule sees UGG shedding its fluffy bedroom vibes to embrace the chunky clog aesthetic that's been dominating conversations lately. 

Shop UGG

Crafted from premium suede in earthy olive hues, UGG’s PeakMod clog seamlessly merges outdoor-inspired functionality thanks to the trail-inspired sole and a very modern streetwear-like aesthetics. Its exaggerated rubber sole makes for a loud footwear statement, echoing the chunky profiles popularized by the likes of Hoka and Crocs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Balancing utilitarian functionality with an elevated design, this hybrid shoe represents the current state of the brand’s footwear design approach, making clear UGG isn’t afraid to venture beyond comfort and cozy interiors. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The UGG’s PeakMod clog like a tank, wrapped in a water-resistant mudguard, and secured with an industrial velcro strap that feels more gorpcore than cozy-core. The silhouette bridges trail utility and suburban convenience, signaling UGG’s pivot from slipper brand to serious contender in the ugly-shoe arms race.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Let us not forget, however, that the plush foam footbed reminds means that this is still UGG, weird yes, but never uncomfortable.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available now on UGG’s website for $120, this is another strong example of how UGG is turning a corner from its design classics toward something a tad fresher. 

For anyone still relegating UGG strictly to the lazy Sundays club, it’s time for a rethink.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Grammy-Nominated Album With Its Own GORE-TEX Trail Shoe
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • UGG and Reese Cooper Take Reinvention Into Uncharted Territory
  • The Toughest UGG Boots Ever Designed Are Also GORE-TEX Lined
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
What To Read Next
  • UGG’s Tactical Clog Is a Trail Shoe in Cozy Disguise
  • A Tactical Tote for the Well-Read
  • "Jeakers" for Skaters
  • Nike's Mega-Classic Running Shoe Is Better as a Slip-on
  • A Slick Vans Skate Shoe Wrapped In Beautiful Wool Blankets
  • A Furry Monster of a Sole
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now