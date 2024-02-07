Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA's Chunky New Mules Are All Foam, No Runner

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 4
HOKA

HOKA outdid itself in late 2023 with the release of its beautifully crafted Ora Primo mule. Part clog, mostly sneaker, it was a wonder to behold (and no doubt to walk in).

Now, HOKA is releasing another slip-on shoe, its Ora Recovery Mule, and just like the trail slip-on sneakers before it, it’s sporty, stylish, and supremely comfortable. 

In the vein of HOKA’s Ora Recovery Slide and Flip sandals, the Ora Recovery Mule is designed for ultimate comfort, made apparent by its hefty sole and pliable, breathable upper. It even sports a removeable insole that the wearer can replace with something even softer.

Wearing black, creamy white, and mustard yellow colorways, HOKA's Ora Recovery Mule just looks darn pretty, too. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

HOKA's new Ora Recovery Mule also have the same futuristic silhouette as the 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike slides, with just as much orthopedic tech and comparable curb appeal. 

And, it must be said, HOKA's latest squishy sandal bear more than a passing resemblance to adidas YEEZY's Foam Runners.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yes, everyone and their grandma shouts out the Foam Runner whenever a squishy foam clog hits the streets but this one does have at least some shades of the YEEZY original.

At least, unlike Jordan Brand and its chunky new clogs, HOKA's got the good sense to not actually call its shoe a "foam runner."

Anyways, ample credit is still due to Crocs.

The craze for Crocs' signature meaty Clog and many stylish mutations has inspired footwear brands from all over the spectrum to hop on the clog slash mule train.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Heck, Crocs already went kinda HOKA itself, it's about time that HOKA repaid the favor. No international release date has been clarified for the Ora Recovery Mule but it's already available at select retailers, including HOKA's Taiwanese stores.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
La Casquette
Jacquemus
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Panayiotou Polo
Thames
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
L003 2K24
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$240
We Recommend
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • kito wares
    The Kito Wares Jag Runner Might Be the Best Foam Slip-on Yet
    • Sneakers
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Victoria Beckham's Breitling watch collab
    Women Are Designing Today's Best Luxury Watches
    • Style
  • HOKA's ora recovery mule in three colorways
    HOKA's Chunky New Mules Are All Foam, No Runner
    • Sneakers
  • happy socks indigo lewisohn
    It's Happy Socks' World, and We're Just Living In It
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Valentino's Pink PP cafe at Sartiano's in New York City
    Valentine's Day Is Valentino's Day: Enter the Pink PP Café (Exclusive)
    • Style
  • Anonymous Club SS24.
    Behind the Unhinged Curtain of Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club
    • Style
  • WSR main feb week 2
    From Rick Owens to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024