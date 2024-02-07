HOKA's Chunky New Mules Are All Foam, No Runner

HOKA outdid itself in late 2023 with the release of its beautifully crafted Ora Primo mule. Part clog, mostly sneaker, it was a wonder to behold (and no doubt to walk in).

Now, HOKA is releasing another slip-on shoe, its Ora Recovery Mule, and just like the trail slip-on sneakers before it, it’s sporty, stylish, and supremely comfortable.

In the vein of HOKA’s Ora Recovery Slide and Flip sandals, the Ora Recovery Mule is designed for ultimate comfort, made apparent by its hefty sole and pliable, breathable upper. It even sports a removeable insole that the wearer can replace with something even softer.

Wearing black, creamy white, and mustard yellow colorways, HOKA's Ora Recovery Mule just looks darn pretty, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

HOKA's new Ora Recovery Mule also have the same futuristic silhouette as the 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike slides, with just as much orthopedic tech and comparable curb appeal.

And, it must be said, HOKA's latest squishy sandal bear more than a passing resemblance to adidas YEEZY's Foam Runners.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yes, everyone and their grandma shouts out the Foam Runner whenever a squishy foam clog hits the streets but this one does have at least some shades of the YEEZY original.

At least, unlike Jordan Brand and its chunky new clogs, HOKA's got the good sense to not actually call its shoe a "foam runner."

Anyways, ample credit is still due to Crocs.

The craze for Crocs' signature meaty Clog and many stylish mutations has inspired footwear brands from all over the spectrum to hop on the clog slash mule train.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Heck, Crocs already went kinda HOKA itself, it's about time that HOKA repaid the favor. No international release date has been clarified for the Ora Recovery Mule but it's already available at select retailers, including HOKA's Taiwanese stores.