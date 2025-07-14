A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails

The Crocs Trailbreak 2 is what happens when a simple waterproof clog wants to become a rough-and-ready hiking sneaker.

First launched as part of Crocs’ expanding outdoor lineup, the Trailbreak series was created to combine the brand’s signature comfort with rugged utility.

It’s difficult to know where the sole ends and the upper begins on the Trailbreak 2 shoe. A sole unit featuring a thick tread pattern spills up onto the sides of the shoe, acting as a molded cage-like structure protecting the soft fabric beneath it and becoming an eyelet for the laces.

Beneath this foam outer is a sock-like slip-on with thick mesh panels and cut-outs for breathability.

In short, the Trailbreak 2 is part clog, part architectural experiment, and fully committed to Crocs' mission of pushing comfort into innovatively stylish territory.

Whether you interpret it as dystopian footwear or an outdoorsy summer adventure essential, this shoe, available to shop now, is probably best summarised as Crocs doing Crocs.

There's no limit to what the brand can conjure up using its signature foam material. Preppy boat shoes? Hike-able ballet flats? Bejewelled pieces of luxury footwear? We've seen Crocs do the lot. And more.

