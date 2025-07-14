Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The Crocs Trailbreak 2 is what happens when a simple waterproof clog wants to become a rough-and-ready hiking sneaker.

First launched as part of Crocs’ expanding outdoor lineup, the Trailbreak series was created to combine the brand’s signature comfort with rugged utility.

Shop Crocs Trailbreak 2

It’s difficult to know where the sole ends and the upper begins on the Trailbreak 2 shoe. A sole unit featuring a thick tread pattern spills up onto the sides of the shoe, acting as a molded cage-like structure protecting the soft fabric beneath it and becoming an eyelet for the laces. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beneath this foam outer is a sock-like slip-on with thick mesh panels and cut-outs for breathability.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In short, the Trailbreak 2 is part clog, part architectural experiment, and fully committed to Crocs' mission of pushing comfort into innovatively stylish territory. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Whether you interpret it as dystopian footwear or an outdoorsy summer adventure essential, this shoe, available to shop now, is probably best summarised as Crocs doing Crocs.

There's no limit to what the brand can conjure up using its signature foam material. Preppy boat shoes? Hike-able ballet flats? Bejewelled pieces of luxury footwear? We've seen Crocs do the lot. And more.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
  • A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs
  • From ASICS to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Only the Perfect Pants Could Birth the Perfect Shorts
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • It Is Just So Good
  • A Classic adidas Runner Gets Dressed for a Safari
  • A Gorgeously Classic Nike Dad Shoe But Not as You Remember It
  • Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now