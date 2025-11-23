Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

GORE-TEX & Vibram Turned UGG's Best Boots Into Winter-Proof Tanks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The days of fearing unpredictable downpours while wearing UGGs are now over. The brand's got waterproof boots now.

Sure, UGG has cleaning kits designed for those rain-water stains. But to be honest, these UGG boots are better. They're literal winter-proof tanks.

The UGG Classic Mini gets a serious cold-weather-ready upgrade. It's now designed with GORE-TEX, which helps rain and any precipitation slide right off the iconic boots.

The upgraded boots also feature cushioned foam and grippy Vibram outsoles, promising a comfy, extremely durable ride.

And with the familiar ultra-plush interiors and chestnut-colored suede, fans can basically count on the same cute and cozy UGGs. They're just extra prepared for snow days now.

A few brands have dished out their own UGG-style shoes, and now UGG is following in the recent footsteps of sneaker brands, turning its best model into a true winter force.

Brands like Nike and Vans have winterized their classics, resulting in Air Force 1s and skate-inspired outdoor shoes made with GORE-TEX and Vibram.

With Christmas just around the corner, the UGG Classic Mini GORE-TEX arrives at a perfect time. Retailing for $230, the waterproof UGGs are now up for grabs on the brand's website, alongside the normal Classic Mini.

The choice is yours.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
