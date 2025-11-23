GORE-TEX & Vibram Turned UGG's Best Boots Into Winter-Proof Tanks

The days of fearing unpredictable downpours while wearing UGGs are now over. The brand's got waterproof boots now.

Sure, UGG has cleaning kits designed for those rain-water stains. But to be honest, these UGG boots are better. They're literal winter-proof tanks.

The UGG Classic Mini gets a serious cold-weather-ready upgrade. It's now designed with GORE-TEX, which helps rain and any precipitation slide right off the iconic boots.

The upgraded boots also feature cushioned foam and grippy Vibram outsoles, promising a comfy, extremely durable ride.

And with the familiar ultra-plush interiors and chestnut-colored suede, fans can basically count on the same cute and cozy UGGs. They're just extra prepared for snow days now.

A few brands have dished out their own UGG-style shoes, and now UGG is following in the recent footsteps of sneaker brands, turning its best model into a true winter force.

Brands like Nike and Vans have winterized their classics, resulting in Air Force 1s and skate-inspired outdoor shoes made with GORE-TEX and Vibram.

With Christmas just around the corner, the UGG Classic Mini GORE-TEX arrives at a perfect time. Retailing for $230, the waterproof UGGs are now up for grabs on the brand's website, alongside the normal Classic Mini.

The choice is yours.

