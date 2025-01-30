Ulysse Nardin & Amoureuxpeintre Just Dropped the Boldest 'Blast' Yet

Ulysse Nardin's latest collaborative drop is one of its most ambitious yet. And arguably, it's coldest.

Dubbed the Ulysse Nardin Blast [Amoureuxpeintre], this piece reimagines the 42mm Blast Skeleton X, a watch already admired for its intricate skeletonized movement and wrist-turning design.

For this edition, Ulysse Nardin enlisted Amoureuxpeintre—aka Vsevolod 'Sever' Cherepanov—an artist and designer whose work is deeply rooted in minimalism, brutalism, and fashion.

Ulysse Nardin & Amoureuxpeintre 1 / 2

Cherepanov entered the fashion industry by launching his first clothing brand, SEVER, in 2016, followed by GENESIS 2.0 in 2019, a label dedicated to upcycling. His resume speaks for itself, with collaborations spanning Nike (where he served as a brand ambassador in Russia for several years), 424, Nemen, and Matthew Williams' Alyx.

His design philosophy? Simplicity invites deeper inquiry, prompting an exploration of an object's true essence—a concept that directly informs today's collaboration.

Skeletonized watches are all about revealing what makes them tick—literally. But Amoureuxpeintre plays with that concept.

Where other Blast X Skeleton models expose the movement in full, this version veils it behind a frosted sapphire dial—a blurred-glass effect that feels like looking through a misted window. The result? A watch that's minimal, almost elemental—like frozen grey ice.

Ulysse Nardin spent two years developing the finishing techniques, combining advanced laser engraving for the frosted effect with a delicate fumé (smoked) effect using thin metallization.

The result is surreal. You can still make out Ulysse Nardin's signature X-shaped bridge and rectangular movement architecture, but it's ghostly—there, yet not there. Even the crown loses its ribbed texture, reinforcing the watch's ultra-clean, minimalist aesthetic.

Ulysse Nardin & Amoureuxpeintre

The case? 42mm of sandblasted titanium in an anthracite tone. The back features Amoureuxpeintre's signature etched into a frosted sapphire caseback. And the strap? Grey Alcantara, with a sandblasted titanium tang buckle—a texture that instantly made me think of Rick Owens' fabric finishes (or maybe Alyx?).

Limited to just 29 pieces, the watch retails for €33,100.

The Ulysse Nardin Blast [Amoureuxpeintre] does something rare: it taps into the zeitgeist in a way most watch collaborations don't.

It feels intentional—a fusion of horology, industrial design, and high-fashion minimalism that doesn't feel forced or leave me wondering, "Who is this even for?"

For me, this watch sits at the intersection of high design, brutalist architecture, and streetwear's darker, conceptual edge while expanding Ulysse Nardin's storied history in Swiss watchmaking.

That same matte sandblasted titanium case and grey Alcantara strap could just as easily live in a Boris Bidjan Saberi collection or sit alongside late '90s/early 2000s Helmut Lang—all sheer overlays, muted tones, and architectural minimalism.

Long have I wondered: What watch would the kids who grew up thumbing through Yohji, Saberi, and Owens editorials wear?

Finally, I have my answer.

While 2025 has some massive watch releases ahead, the Ulysse Nardin Blast [Amoureuxpeintre] will be a tough one to top.

