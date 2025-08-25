Literally Anarchic Seating

UNDERCOVER’s “anarchy is the key” slogan isn't just a slogan. The phrase extends beyond its Vans sneaker collaborations and its decade-old Supreme collection. In fact, it extends beyond clothing entirely

The ANARCHY CHAIR, created by storied furniture maker Tendo Mokko, brings a classic UNDERCOVER motif into the modern day with a very modern make.

With a black oak wood or opaque acrylic frame, leather cushion, and silver metal leg tips, UNDERCOVER's new-old chair — the original model was produced in 2022 — looks relatively conventional until you get to what’s bolted onto the back.

A circled “A,” the recognizable anarchy symbol, is attached to the back of the chair.

To quote from the accompanying UNDERCOVER T-shirt, this is a chair made for “sitting down on anarchy.”

While UNDERCOVER provided the chair’s designs, one of Japan’s leading furniture manufacturers created the final product. The 85-year-old Tendo Mokko’s work includes many staple designs, including Sori Yanagi's Butterfly Stool, which is part of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris.

The three Tendo Mokko x UNDERCOVER chairs were released on August 23 on the brand’s website for between ¥398,475 and ¥450,450 (that’s around $2,700 and $3,050).

