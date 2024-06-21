Undercover & Champion Designed a Statement Sweatsuit

Undercover's new Champion collaboration proves that cozy essentials can still be a luxury.

At the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear shows in Paris, Jun Takahashi unveiled an unexpected, elevated, collaboration with the lounge and sportswear purveyor. The looks were inspired by an artist's everyday wardrobe — AKA what your friend who claims they're a "Creative Director" would wear to brunch at Lucien.

No artist wardrobe would be complete without a worn-in hoodie and sweatpants, probably stained with coffee or ink. Undercover teamed up with Champion to create just that, except more luxurious than you'd ever imagine.

Undercover

Hold off on copping that $1,800 Brunello Cucinelli sweatshirt, because Undercover and Champion have collaborated on what might be the most elevated set of essentials to hit the market for SS25. The collaboration includes both both an oversized and cropped sweatsuit set, as well as a zip-up hoodie constructed with dual tracks.

I'd imagine this is the kind of loungewear Jun Takahashi wears in his atelier while bumping Glass Beams before going out for a long run.

In addition to refining the silhouettes of these Champion essentials, Undercover also tweaked the brand's iconic "C" logo to make it a bit more elevated. All the pieces bear a beaded chest logo that's giving off big brooch vibes.

While runway show collaborations are not a first for Champion, Undercover's take on the heritage label's sportswear goods comes eight years after Demna cracked the door open for high fashion Champion sweats via a collaboration with Vetements.

Those Vetements Champion hoodies took over the game back then, and its clear that the streets still have love for sweatsuits now — as seen with the hype for brands like Denim Tears.

Perhaps these Undercover Champion sweats will take off with the artist set Jun Takahashi was inspired by? I'll keep my eyes open for the collab in Dimes Square when it hits the market next year.